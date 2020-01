Members of the cast of Modern Family pose in the press room during the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, USA, 25 August 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

The popular American television sitcom in mockumentary format “Modern Family” announced on Wednesday that it will bid farewell to its viewers on Apr. 8, when the 11th season finale (the last episode of the series) is scheduled to be aired.

The goodbye date was announced at an event organized by the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California.