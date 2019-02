Visitors observe the art pieces at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) during the exhibition of Spanish painter Joan Miro "Joan Miro: Birth of the World," on Feb. 21, 2019 in New York City, US. EPA-EFE/ Justin Lane

Visitors observe the art pieces at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) during the exhibition of Spanish painter Joan Miro "Joan Miro: Birth of the World," on Feb. 21, 2019 in New York City, US. EPA-EFE/ Justin Lane

Visitors observe the art pieces at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) during the exhibition of Spanish painter Joan Miro "Joan Miro: Birth of the World," on Feb. 21, 2019 in New York City, US. EPA-EFE/ Justin Lane

New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is giving devotees of Spanish painter Joan Miro (1893-1983) an opportunity to immerse themselves in dozens of artifacts from the period when he developed his pictorial universe.

Set to open next Sunday, the exhibit "Joan Miro: Birth of the World," aims to shed light on the artist's formative years.