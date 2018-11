Prince Albert II of Monaco (R) and his wife Princess Charlene attend the celebrations marking Monaco's National Day at the Monaco Palace in Monaco, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIC GAILLARD / POOL

Prince Albert II of Monaco, his wife Princess Charlene, Princess Caroline of Hanover and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the celebrations marking Monaco's National Day at the Monaco Palace in Monaco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIC GAILLARD / POOL

Princess Caroline of Hanover attends the Army Parade, as part of the official celebrations marking the principality's National Day at the Monaco Palace, in Monaco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco attends the Army Parade, as part of the official celebrations marking the principality's National Day at the Monaco Palace, in Monaco, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Pierre Casiraghi (R) attends the Army Parade, as part of the official celebrations marking the principality's National Day at the Monaco Palace, in Monaco, Nov. 19, 2018. EP-EFEA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and his wife Princess Charlene (2-R) with their twin children Prince Jacques (R) and Princess Gabriella (2-L) attend the Army Parade, as part of the official celebrations marking the principality's National Day at the Monaco Palace, Nov. 19, 2018 EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The Monaco Royal Family celebrated on Monday the city-state's national day with military honors, a short mass and special celebrations throughout the city.

The national day of Monaco is traditionally determined by the reigning monarch who chooses the national day of celebration to coincide with his/her saint day, a tradition Prince Albert II – the current King of Monaco – parted with by choosing Nov. 19, the same day his father chose.