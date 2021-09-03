Although she has already wrapped up her final scenes, Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó told Efe she is not quite ready to bid farewell to her character Tokyo and insists she will keep her close to heart until she is prepared to let her go.
Money Heist’s Úrsula Corberó: I’m not ready to say goodbye to Tokyo
A handout behind the scenes shot of Money Heist. EFE/NETFLIX
Although she has already wrapped up her final scenes, Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó told Efe she is not quite ready to bid farewell to her character Tokyo and insists she will keep her close to heart until she is prepared to let her go.