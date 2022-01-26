A monkey with broad white rings around its eyes, a devil-horned newt and the world’s first succulent bamboo are among the 224 new species of fauna and flora discovered in the Greater Mekong region in 2020, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said on Wednesday.

In its annual report, which was not released last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conservation group highlights the discovery of a new mammal, 35 reptiles, 17 amphibians, 16 fishes and 155 plants and trees in this area of rich biodiversity that includes Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.