A monkey in front of a Buddha statue at the Prang Sam Yot temple in Lopburi, central Thailand. The primates are revered as descendants of Hindu god Hanuman and enjoy a free reign in the city. Jun. 2, 2018 EPA-EFE/Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

Monkeys in front of the Prang Sam Yot temple in Lopburi, central Thailand. The primates are revered as descendants of Hindu god Hanuman and enjoy a free reign in the city. Jun. 2, 2018 EPA-EFE/Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

Monkeys, who according to Hindu tradition are descendants of the god Hanuman, continued living a life fit for kings on Saturday in the Thai city of Lopburi, where local authorities feed them twice a day and let them roam freely around its streets and temples.

An estimated 3,000 macaques - Macaca fascicularis - live in the city, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok, although their biggest colonies are found in the Khmer-style Prang Sam Yot temple and the Phra Kan shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu.