View of the entry to the 'Monster Suite' room in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

A art work hangs on the wall of the 'Monster Suite' room in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

A doll sits in the 'Monster Suite' room in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Monsters, skulls and a creepy Victorian-steampunk atmosphere inspired by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro are to be recreated inside a hotel room where fans can spend a night and feel like characters in his movies.

The dimly-lit Monster Suite will be installed at the Museum of the Arts University of Guadalajara (MUSA) in Mexico as part of the “At Home With Monsters” exhibition until Oct. 31.