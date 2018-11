LGBT activists perform 'The Mask' show in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 14, 2018. Banner reads: 2,609 trans people kliled from January 2008 to January 2017. EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

LGBT activists hug and cry as they perform 'The Mask' show in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

LGBT activists performed a political piece in the streets of Montenegro's capital Podgorica on Wednesday for the upcoming Transgender Day of Remembrance, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

In anticipation of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, a group of activists in the city of Podgorica took part in a powerful performance piece to commemorate the 325 transgender people that have been killed in the last year.