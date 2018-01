Uruguayans celebrate with their traditional cider "battle" to bid farewell to the year at Montevideo's Port Market on Dec. 31, 2017. EFE/Federico Anfitti

Montevideo residents bade farewell to 2017 on Sunday with their traditional cider "battle" at the Port Market in this capital, where hundreds of people gathered and danced to the rhythms of the Samba School while dousing one another with cider.

Around midday, there were already dozens of people on the scene awaiting the start of the battle, while in the vicinity vendors sold cups of cider as more and more local residents - and tourists - flocked to the area.