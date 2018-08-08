Image shows a general shot of Montmatrtre's Place de tertres, its tourists, street painters and terraces, in Montmartre (Paris) Aug 8. A major war has erupted between Montmartre's iconic terraces and its equally celebrated street artists who have increasingly grown tired of the seven bars and restaurants located inside Montmartre's Place du Tertre which have gradually encroached on every available space for their terraces. EFE-EPA/Claudia Sacrest

Image shows a general shot of Montmatrtre's Place de tertres, its tourists, street painters and terraces, in Montmartre (Paris) Aug 8. A major war has erupted between Montmartre's iconic terraces and its equally celebrated street artists who have increasingly grown tired of the seven bars and restaurants located inside Montmartre's Place du Tertre which have gradually encroached on every available space for their terraces. EFE-EPA/Claudia Sacrest

Image shows a tourist posing for a Montmartre street artist in Montmartre (Paris ) Aug 8. A major war has erupted between Montmartre's iconic terraces and its equally celebrated street artists who have increasingly grown tired of the seven bars and restaurants located inside Montmartre's Place du Tertre which have gradually encroached on every available space for their terraces. EFE-EPA/Claudia Sacrest

Montmartre, a normally peaceful and artistic neighborhood situated on a hill dominating the right bank of the French capital's River Seine looked set on Wednesday to make good its link to the Roman god of war, after which it was named.

The 18th arrondissement, as it is also designated, is known worldwide for the white-domed Sacré-Cœur Basilica on its summit, its nightclubs, as the cradle of the Belle Epoque and for hosting the studios of once-bohemian master artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Amadeo Modigliani, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Camille Pissarro or Pablo Picasso.