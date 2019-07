The new "Panama Cannibal" exhibition by Panamanian artist Miguel Lombardo, seen here on June 27, 2019, reflects sexual violence against minors in a country where reports of minors being sexually abused increased by 68 percent between 2017 and 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

View of the new "Panama Cannibal" exhibition by Panamanian artist Miguel Lombardo, which reflects the sexual violence against minors in a country where reports of minors being sexually abused increased by 68 percent between 2017 and 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

More and more reports of sexual abuse against minors in Panama

Reports of minors being sexually abused increased by 68 percent between 2017 and 2018 in Panama, evidence of a greater awareness about a scourge that had been virtually hidden, the Public Prosecutor's Office and UNICEF told EFE.

These statistics, however, do not mean "that the number of sexual abuse victims has increased: what we can say is that the number of reports is greater," the Panama office of UNICEF said.