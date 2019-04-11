A photo provided on April 11, 2019, that shows a cave painting found in a cave in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco. EPA-EFE/Sergio Grosjean Abimerhi

Two caves found under thick tree cover in southeastern Mexico contain a rock carving, or petroglyph, of an ajaw - a dignitary, leader or king in the Mayan language - and other unique treasures, the archaeologist and writer who led the cave-diving expedition told EFE.

"We believe the face discovered in a cave represents a way of measuring the time, although experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and independent researchers have different hypotheses," Sergio Grosjean said.