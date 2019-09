Professor Omar Vacas, a scientist at the Herbarium of the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, in Quito, Ecuador. 26 September 2019. EFE/ Jose Jacome

Professor Omar Vacas, a scientist at the Herbarium of the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, in Quito, Ecuador. 26 September 2019. EFE/ Jose Jacome

More questions than answers in regulation of medical cannabis in Ecuador

The recent approval of the use and production of cannabis for therapeutic purposes in Ecuador opens up many questions and the hope of a new industry in a country with a long tradition in the use of medicinal plants.

The measure has been especially welcome among patients, organizations of growers and researchers.