More than 10 million pilgrims came to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 12, 2018; to celebrate the day of the brown-skinned Virgin, according to the Public Security Secretariat of Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

More than 10 million pilgrims have arrived so far at the Basilica of Guadalupe to celebrate the day of the brown-skinned Virgin, the Mexico City government reported Wednesday.

Bearing pictures, religious statues and flowers, the pilgrims began arriving in the capital on Monday to celebrate the day of Mexico's patron saint and to commemorate the 487th anniversary of the Virgin Mary's apparition to indigenous saint Juan Diego.