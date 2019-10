An undated file photo taken in Denver showing an Hispanic mother speaking to her son on the first day of kindergarten. EFE-EPA/Francisco Miraval/File

Some 41.5 million people living in the United States speak Spanish at home, a figure slightly below the total population of Spain with its 46.6 million inhabitants, according to a report published Tuesday by the Center for Immigration Studies.

This figure is larger than the number of Spanish-speakers in all Latin American countries except for Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.