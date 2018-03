Supplied image of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales who became beached at Hamelin Bay, in Western Australia's south, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Parks and Wildlife Service/NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY READ LESS

Supplied image of more than 150 short-finned pilot whales who became beached at Hamelin Bay, in Western Australia's south, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Parks and Wildlife Service/NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY READ LESS

More than 150 pilot whales were stranded on a beach in southwestern Australia on Friday, and more than half of them had already died in an incident which has led to a shark alert being issued in the area.

A group of experts and volunteers went to Hamelin Bay, situated around 315 kilometers south of Perth, to assess the situation and attempt to rescue around 50 whales still alive on the beach and another 25 stuck in shallow waters.