Egypt, famous for its pyramids and temples, plans to showcase its biodiversity as it seeks to revive the tourism industry that has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than pyramids, Egypt joins ecotourism
A Bedouin person prepares tea at Ras Muhammad national park, South Sinai, near Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 25 September 2020. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
Tourists spend time on the beach at a leisure resort in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 26 September 2020.EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
