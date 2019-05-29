Moroccan entrepreneur Hassan Auid speaks to EFE in a house in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Mohamed Siali

Moroccan architect Ahmed Asermuh speaks to EFE in his office in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Mohamed Siali

Moroccan law punishes those who do not fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Entrepreneur Hassan Auid usually meets with his friends on weekends to drink tea and have lunch in a courtyard in the old quarter of the city of Marrakech.