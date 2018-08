Around four million rams were sacrificed on the second day of Eid al-Adha, as they celebrate the holy four-day festival, Rabat, Morocco, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Siali

Morocco sacrificed Wednesday around four million rams on the second day of Eid al-Adha, as they celebrate the holy four-day festival.

The feast commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as a sign of submission to Allah. Instead, he sacrificed an animal, and so do Muslims now, splitting the meat into three shares: for family, for friends and relatives and for the poor and needy.