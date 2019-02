Members of the Russian Communist party hold up a portrait of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin as they stand in line to visit Lenin's mausoleum on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Apr. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The mausoleum in honor of Russian thinker and revolutionary Vladimir Lenin that has drawn in tourists and nostalgics for almost a century at Moscow's iconic Red Square temporarily closed on Monday to allow routine maintenance work to be performed on the Soviet leader's embalmed corpse.

Russia's Federal Guard Service (FSO) – the agency tasked with protecting high-ranking state officials – said in a statement that the closure would last two months.