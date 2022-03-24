Shonda Rhimes (L), Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos (C) and Betsy Beers (R) arrive for the world premiere of season two of Bridgerton, at the Tate Modern, in London, Britain, 22 March 2022. The second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. The series will launch on Netflix on the 25 March. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL