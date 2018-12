(L-R) Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray, Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie and Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega stand on the stage during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Shorty after being crowned Miss Universe 2018 on Monday, the Philippines' Catriona Gray revealed her mother had foretold she would one day win the beauty contest.

Gray told reporters at a Bangkok press conference that her fiery red dress was inspired by her country’s Mt Mayon volcano as well as her mother.