Families of some of Mexico's 40,000 missing persons for a Mother's Day march in Mexico City on Friday, May 10. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

"Este dia no es de fiesta, es de lucha y de protesta" (This day is not for celebrating, it's for struggle and protest) was the chant of thousands of women who took to the streets here Friday to mark Mother's Day with a reminder that many Mexican mothers have lost hope of ever finding their missing children.

"They are mothers who, facing the state's indolence, have converted their love and (their children's) absence into a social struggle," the executive director of Amnesty International in Mexico, Tania Reneaum, told EFE during a march of some 5,000 people in the capital.