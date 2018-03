A handout photo made available by the Kemerovo branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry shows rescues working inside the burnt Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center in the West Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCY MINISTRY/HO HANDOUT

People mourn at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a fire in the Kemerovo's Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center at the Manezhnaya square in central Moscow, Russia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

People mourn at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a fire in the Kemerovo's Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center at the Manezhnaya square in central Moscow, Russia, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA/-EFEMAXIM SHIPENKOV

Dozens of mourners gathered in a central square in the western Siberian city of Kemerovo Wednesday to remember the 64 people, including 41 children, who were killed by a blaze at a shopping mall in a tragedy that shocked the nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a day of mourning while a solemn memorial for the victims of the fire at the Winter Cherry mall played out in the Siberian industrial city where the major fire broke out on Sunday.