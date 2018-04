Mourners attend the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Apr. 11,l 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Mourners attend the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters Zanani (2-R) and Zindzi (R) with Nelson Mandela's wife Graca Machel (C) arrive for the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Crowds of mourners flocked to a stadium in a Johannesburg township Wednesday to join the family and friends of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in a memorial service for the anti-apartheid activist who died recently aged 81, an epa correspondent reported.

Madikizela-Mandela was the former wife of Nelson Mandela.