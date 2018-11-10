Mozambique inaugurates the longest suspension bridge in Africa, which connects the capital Maputo with the bucolic southern district of Catembe, Maputo, Mozambique, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aderito Caldeira

Mozambique inaugurates the longest suspension bridge in Africa, which connects the capital Maputo with the bucolic southern district of Catembe, Maputo, Mozambique, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aderito Caldeira

The president of Mozambique on Saturday inaugurated the longest suspension bridge in Africa, which was completely financed by China and connects the capital Maputo with the bucolic southern district of Catembe.

The Maputo-Catembe bridge, which now spans 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) in length, is the most expensive infrastructure built since the independence of Mozambique from Portugal in 1975, with a total cost of $785 million, 95 percent of which was financed by a line of credit from China. The Asian country has also contributed in terms of labor and raw materials.