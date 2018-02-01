A general view of the destruction at the Old city area in the west side of Mosul city months after the province of Nineveh was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) militants, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

A general view of the destruction at the Old city area in the west side of Mosul city months after the province of Nineveh was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) militants, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

A general view of the destruction at the Old city area in the west side of Mosul city months after the province of Nineveh was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) militants, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

A general view of the destruction at the Old city area in the west side of Mosul city months after the province of Nineveh was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) militants, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

An Iraqi man inspects the destruction at the Old city area in the west side of Mosul city months after the province of Nineveh was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) militants, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Many neighborhoods in Mosul remain in almost total ruin eight months after government forces, with the help of international aerial support and local militias, wrested control of the ancient city in northern Iraq from Islamic State terror organization militants, as reported in epa images released Thursday.

After nine months of intense urban warfare, Iraqi forces triumphantly declared the end of the IS' three-year occupation of Mosul on July 20, 2017, but the military victory came at an immense cost to the city's infrastructure and human population.