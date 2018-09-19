Photo taken Sept. 13, 2018, showing Irene Castro in her home in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, where dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that rocked central Mexico one year ago. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo taken Sept. 13, 2018, showing a street in San Gregorio Atlapulco, Mexico, where dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that rocked central Mexico one year ago. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Radios can be heard in the streets of San Gregorio Atlapulco. They belong to the bricklayers working hard in this neighborhood on the south side of Mexico City, providing testimony to the fact that - a year after the powerful earthquake that shook the city center - much remains to be done.

"Damaged property," reads a handmade sign posted at a spot where a house is being rebuilt. Bricks are piled up on the streets and many house facades retain the aerosol-painted symbols allowing people at a glance to identify what the damage is to each home.