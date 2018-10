Photo provided today, Oct 11, 2018, who shows emergency services at damage houses, after a mudslide caused by heavy rains swept across part of central Colombian town of Marquetalia. EPA-EFE/DEFENSA CIVIL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Eleven people were killed when a mudslide caused by heavy rains swept across part of the central Colombian town of Marquetalia, authorities said Thursday.

"Unfortunately the death toll rose to 11," Mayor Luis Carlos Betancourt told EFE, adding that children were among the fatalities.