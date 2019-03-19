A very different kind of prison was founded 100 years ago in this municipality of Mulege in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. It had no doors but offered many privileges for the convicts, who had to return to captivity in the afternoon at the sound of a conch shell horn.

The famous prison without doors was built more than a century ago and was closed some 70 years later in Heroica Mulege, a town that currently has some 4,000 inhabitants and which, paradoxically, was also built by inmates.