A city worker wearing a protective suit (R) goes around to handout free medicine and vitamins at a village under quarantine protocols in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Women regularly taking multivitamins, probiotics, omega-3, or vitamin D supplements are less likely to contract the coronavirus infection, a new study says.

Contrary to a common belief, the latest study published by BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health Monday has found no effect of vitamin C, garlic, or zinc on reducing the risk of getting infected with the virus.