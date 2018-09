A little boy in a handcart hides his face from a photographer during the shooting club and traditional costume parade on the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A horse-drawn beer carriage participates in the shooting club and traditional costume parade on the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

A man in traditional costume carries a rifle on his shoulder during the shooting club and traditional costume parade on the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany,Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Revellers in traditional clothing celebrate in the 'Tradition' beer tent during the second day of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Bavarian beer aficionados in traditional garb took part in musical marches and joined each other for a stein or two on Sunday as the second day of Munich's Oktoberfest got underway.

The shooting club and traditional costume parade set the tone for the second day of the 185th Munich Oktoberfest, the largest traditional beer festival in the world.