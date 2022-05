A dance peformance is held on 16 May 2022 during the inauguration of a mural by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel (left) takes part on 16 May 2022 in the inauguration of a mural that he painted in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

A vibrantly colorful mural by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel that marks the start of an urban art route in the Ecuadorian capital was unveiled on Monday and is capturing people's attention on a boulevard in Quito's historic center.

Okuda's work is the first installment of CaminArte, a project to set up an open-air art gallery in a district that is one of the Andean nation's biggest tourist attractions.