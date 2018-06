A man enters the headquarters of the AMIA Jewish social and cultural organization, where graffiti artist Martin Ron's mural "Wall of Memory" was unveiled on 29 June 2018 in honor of the victims of a 1994 terrorist attack that left 85 dead and 300 injured. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

A view of artist Martin Ron's mural "The Wall of Memory," which was inaugurated on 29 June 2018 at the headquarters of the AMIA Jewish social and cultural organization in honor of the 85 victims of a 1994 terrorist attack. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The AMIA Jewish social and cultural organization on Friday unveiled a giant graffiti mural at its Buenos Aires headquarters to pay homage to the victims and demand justice for a 1994 terrorist attack that left 85 dead and 300 injured.

Argentine street artist Martin Ron unveiled the "Wall of Memory" at a ceremony attended by survivors, relatives of the victims and AMIA employees.