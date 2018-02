A man cleans his car out of the snow during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia, 05 February 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Muscovites were on Monday battling to clear away the stubborn snowfall that had arrived to the Russian capital and caused travel disruption in recent days, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

Images showed would-be drivers digging vehicles out of the snow, as well as an apparent opportunist manning a stall stocked up with warm clothing on the side of a snow-covered road.