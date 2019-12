One of the images at the Museum of Illusions in Miami Beach, Florida, on display on Dec. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Domingo

A woman walks over a 3D image of a bridge at the Museum of Illusions in Miami Beach, Florida, on Dec. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Domingo

One of the 3D images at the Museum of Illusions in Miami Beach, Florida, on display on Dec. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Domingo

Two young women pose for a photo in front of a 3D image at the Museum of Illusions in Miami Beach, Florida, on Dec. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Domingo

"The Magic City," as Miami is known, now offers visitors a place where they can surf with Donald Trump, walk on the cornice of a skyscraper and stroll across a hanging bridge over a field of flowing lava, all thanks to optical illusions.

The museum, which opened this month on Miami Beach's famous Lincoln Road, is the ideal place to go to take selfies at extreme locations except, of course, there is no danger involved.