A historic pair of binoculars is seen at the exhibition 'Titanic - The exhibition. Real Discoveries, True Fates' at the Historical Museum of the Palatinate in Speyer, Germany, Dec. 18, 2014. EPA/FILE/UWE ASNPACH

Visitors look at exhibits displayed at 'Titanic - The exhibition' at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland, April 9, 2016. EPA/FILE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI POLAND OUT

A group of visitors look at a 12-meter-long and 4.5-meter-wide 1:30 scale model of the British passenger ship 'Titanic' at the Palacio Euskalduna exhibition center in Bilbao city, northern Spain, Dec. 14, 2016. EPA/FILE/LUIS TEJIDO

An explorer, a Hollywood film director, a prestigious magazine and several renowned museums have joined forces to try to buy up artifacts from the luxury ocean liner RMS Titanic and return them to the United Kingdom where the great ship was built, the participants said Tuesday.

The Titanic became one of the world's most enduring symbols of tragedy and survival, and of the fragility of technological advancement in the face of the harsh reality of nature, when it crashed into an iceberg and sank, and since the discovery of its wreckage some 5,500 salvaged items have traveled the world as part of a privately-owned company that is now on the verge of bankruptcy.