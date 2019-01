A dancer participates in the Parade of Samba Schools in Montevideo, Uruguay on Jan. 27, 2019. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Dancers participate in the Parade of Samba Schools in Montevideo, Uruguay on Jan. 27, 2019. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Dancers participate in the Parade of Samba Schools in Montevideo, Uruguay on Jan. 27, 2019. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

A dancer and musicians participate in the Parade of Samba Schools in Montevideo, Uruguay on Jan. 27, 2019. EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Men, women and children of all ages were covered with glitter this Sunday as they filled Montevideo's main avenue with carnival rhythms during Carnival's Parade of Samba Schools.

Despite the heat of summer, participants displayed their rhythmic hip movements and biggest smiles to seduce both the public and the judges.