Fireworks lighting up the night and almost two million people dressed in pure white and dancing to samba rhythms, traditional "caipirinha" drinks in hand, on Copacabana beach, is one of the attractions of one of Rio de Janeiro's most important celebrations: New Year's Eve.
Some two million people are expected to turn out for this year's yearend festivities to enjoy the city's shows and other events and activities, including some 25 tons of fireworks to be launched from barges moored some 300 meters (yards) off the coast at midnight on Dec. 31.