Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Palace hotel on Dec. 20, 2017. Workers in Rio de Janeiro are erecting a stage for the yearend festivities on Copacabana Beach, where some 25 tons of fireworks will be shot off for the 2 million visitors expected to be partying throughout the city on that night. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Fireworks lighting up the night and almost two million people dressed in pure white and dancing to samba rhythms, traditional "caipirinha" drinks in hand, on Copacabana beach, is one of the attractions of one of Rio de Janeiro's most important celebrations: New Year's Eve.

Some two million people are expected to turn out for this year's yearend festivities to enjoy the city's shows and other events and activities, including some 25 tons of fireworks to be launched from barges moored some 300 meters (yards) off the coast at midnight on Dec. 31.