Photo made available on April 7, 2019, showing Easter Island musician co-founded of the Nuku Te Mango recording company Sofia Abarca during a photo session in Hanga Roa, Chile. EFE-EPA/Innova Difusion/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Anything from the traditional sounds of Polynesia to current pop or rock can now be downloaded from Rapa Nui Music, a Web site offering a catalogue of varied music created on Easter Island with one thing in common: All of it is in the ancient "rapa nui" language.

Rapa Nui Music is an online music store that allows customers to download albums or single tunes and the mission of which is to preserve and disseminate the language and the oral traditions of Easter Island - or Rapa Nui - lying more than 3,700 km (about 2,300 mi.) away from the Chilean mainland.