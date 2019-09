A file picture shows Spanish singer and songwriter Camilo Sesto posing during the presentation of his latest album 'Camilo Sinfonico' in Madrid, Spain, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Spanish musician and composer Camilo Sesto, one of the country's most famous musical exports who found fame on both sides of the Atlantic with his romantic rock and pop ballads has died aged 72.

"Dear friends, we are very sorry to inform that our great and cherished artist Camilo Sesto has just left us. Rest in peace," a message on the singer's official Twitter page read.