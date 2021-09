US singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello (L) and Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes (R) perform at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

English singer/songwriter, Chris Martin and his band Coldplay perform at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) speak to the crowd at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

US singer/songwriter Billie Eilish performs at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello performs at the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

The music world came together on Saturday to highlight the imperative need to end hunger and defend the planet with Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour global event in which more than 70 artists performed in 15 cities.

In New York City, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Paul Simon, among others, sang to a 60,000-strong crowd.