Muslims pray as the head priest (unseen) displays a holy relic believed to be the hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad, during prayers to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, descended of Prophet Muhammad, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A head priest displays a relic believed to be the hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammed, during prayers to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, descended of Prophet Muhammad, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslims prays as the head priest displays a holy relic believed to be the hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad, during prayers to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, descended of Prophet Muhammad, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A child plays as Muslims offer pryears during prayers to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, descended of Prophet Muhammad, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

