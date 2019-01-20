Amid tight security, the majority Muslim population in the southern Philippines on Sunday was preparing to vote in a referendum that could boost its autonomy as part of a deal struck with the central government to bring peace to the region, which has a strong presence of groups agitating for independence.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Bangsamoro Organic Law in July 2017, paving the way for the conversion of what is currently known as the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which comprises a group of islands in the south of the archipelago, into the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, should the voters show support for it in a plebiscite slated for Monday.