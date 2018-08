Afghans greet each other after congregational prayers during the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Kyrgyz men pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations at the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Bosnian Muslims gather in front of the city's main mosque for a prayer to mark the Muslim religious holidays of Eid aL-Adha, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayer outside Al Ameen Mosque in down town Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Followers of Islam across the world on Tuesday began celebrating the first day of Eid al-Adha, a four-day feast, in which Muslims took part in mass prayers in several major cities.

The festival commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as a sign of submission to Allah.