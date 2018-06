Yemeni children wear new clothes as they walk at a road during the Eid al-Fitr festival in Sana'a, Yemen, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Saudi children wearing their new clothes exchange sweets as they join adults performing Eid al-Fitr prayers at the al-Masmak grand mosque of the Prince Turki bin Abdullah palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Muslims perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayers during the Islamic holiday to mark the end of Ramadan, outside the Central Mosque in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Saudi and foreign Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at the al-Masmak grand mosque of the Prince Turki bin Abdullah palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED YOSRI

Iranian men take part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Mevlana Mosque in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JERRY LAMPEN

Iranian women take part in an Eid-al Fitr prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Followers of Islam across the world on Friday began celebrating the first day of Eid al-Fitr, a three-day feast, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which time Muslims commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad with daytime fasting, prayers and charitable actions.