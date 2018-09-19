Iranians take part during the mourning ceremonies as they prepare for Ashura ceremonies, two days ahead of Ashura day, in the streets of Tehran, Iran, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians collect foods to distribute for the needy, during the Ashura mourning feast, one day a head of Ashura day in the village of Ahar, north-west Tehran, Iran, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians prepare food boxes for distribution to the needy, during the Ashura mourning feast, one day a head of Ashura day in the village of Ahar, north-west Tehran, Iran, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian arranges food pots distributed for the needy, during the Ashura mourning feast, one day a head of Ashura day in the village of Ahar, north-west Tehran, Iran, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranians gather next to the picture of Imam Hussein during the Ashura mourning feast, one day a head of Ashura day in the village of Ahar, north-west Tehran, Iran, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Muslims across the globe were on Wednesday preparing to celebrate the Ashura religious holiday, which is observed by all Muslims but has a special significance for Shia, as documented on the ground in Iran by an efe-epa journalist.

Ashura is believed to be the day Moses - considered an important prophet in Islam - led the Jews to safety by parting the Red Sea, but is also the same day the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein was killed in battle in AD 680, making the event a solemn occasion for Shia worldwide, who deeply revere Hussein.