Muslims across the globe were on Wednesday preparing to celebrate the Ashura religious holiday, which is observed by all Muslims but has a special significance for Shia, as documented on the ground in Iran by an efe-epa journalist.
Ashura is believed to be the day Moses - considered an important prophet in Islam - led the Jews to safety by parting the Red Sea, but is also the same day the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein was killed in battle in AD 680, making the event a solemn occasion for Shia worldwide, who deeply revere Hussein.