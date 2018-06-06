An Iranian Shiite Muslim woman prays during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Behesht-Zahra cemetery, in southern Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian Shiite Muslim woman prays as she places the Koran, Islam's holy book, on her head during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Behesht-Zahra cemetery, in southern Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Shiite Muslims pray as they place the Koran, Islam's holy book, on their heads during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Behesht-Zahra cemetery, in southern Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Shiite Muslims pray around the graves of Iranian Martyrs during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Behesht-Zahra cemetery, in southern Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian Shiite Muslims pray during a religious ceremony during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Behesht-Zahra cemetery, in southern Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Muslims across Iran flocked to mosques, shrines and cemeteries overnight where they staying up into the early hours of Wednesday for special Ramadan prayers commemorating the anniversary of the night the first verses of the Quran are believed to have been revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The faithful gathered by the graves of deceased loved ones and Iranian martyrs killed during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88) at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran _ Iran's largest cemetery _ to mark "Laylat al-Qadr," or the "Night of Power."