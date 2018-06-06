Muslims across Iran flocked to mosques, shrines and cemeteries overnight where they staying up into the early hours of Wednesday for special Ramadan prayers commemorating the anniversary of the night the first verses of the Quran are believed to have been revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.
The faithful gathered by the graves of deceased loved ones and Iranian martyrs killed during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88) at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran _ Iran's largest cemetery _ to mark "Laylat al-Qadr," or the "Night of Power."