Photograph showing Esperanza, a sea turtle rescued 11 years ago after being mauled by two dogs on the beach, with veterinarian Ana Cecilia Negrete Philippe in Cancun, Mexico, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Eleven years after an incident in which she was mauled by two unleashed dogs on a Mexican beach, a white sea turtle is the face of environmental conservation.

The tragic event inspired the creation of the first hospital specialized in rehabilitating sea turtles, an endangered species.