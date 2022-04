US actor Johnny Depp (C) listens to his legal team during the 50 million US dollars Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 14 April 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW / POOL

A former psychotherapist for actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard said there was "mutual abuse" in the marriage, a United States court heard on Thursday.

On the third day of the defamation trial, the Virginia court played a recorded statement from Dr Laurel Anderson who worked with the couple at the end of 2015. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016